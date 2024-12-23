Juventus defeated Monza last night, bringing an end to their lengthy winless run in Serie A that had stretched to at least two months. The Bianconeri have gained a reputation as draw specialists in Europe this season, a consistency that has allowed them to remain unbeaten in the league but has frustrated fans hoping for a more decisive title challenge. While not the most effective way to contend for the Scudetto, Juventus has now won back-to-back matches, including a long-awaited league victory, which offers renewed optimism.

It has been a challenging period for the team, and the players are undoubtedly relieved to return to winning ways. Although there is a significant gap between Juventus and the top of the Serie A standings, consistent victories in the coming weeks could see them steadily close that distance. The win against Monza not only preserves their unbeaten start to the domestic season but also builds momentum as they approach the crucial stages of their campaign.

Following the game, head coach Thiago Motta highlighted several positives from the performance, expressing satisfaction with his team’s effort and resilience. Speaking to Tuttojuve, Motta remarked: “The positive notes of the match? Nico’s return playing 60 minutes, the goals, Weston once again played well even in a role that isn’t his own, and many other things that we can improve.” His comments reflect a balance between celebrating the win and acknowledging areas where the team can grow.

The victory underscored the determination of the players, who stepped up to secure a much-needed result. Motta praised their efforts and noted the significance of the contributions from key players like Weston McKennie, who excelled despite playing out of position. With this result, Juventus fans will hope the team can sustain their form, translating it into a strong push for the top of the table in the weeks ahead.