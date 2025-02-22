Juventus manager Thiago Motta has been thoroughly impressed with Timothy Weah’s recent performances and his overall attitude on the pitch. The American has made the full-back position his own at the club, consistently delivering strong displays whenever he plays.

Juventus have been in excellent domestic form in recent matches, and they understand that maintaining this momentum is crucial to securing a place in the top four. Several players have stepped up for the Bianconeri during this period, but Motta has singled out Weah for special praise, recognising his impact over the past few weeks.

The full-back has shown tremendous defensive discipline and aggression, key attributes that have made him a reliable option for the team. His ability to win duels and contribute offensively has not gone unnoticed, and Juventus know they must keep him fit if they are to sustain their strong performances for the remainder of the season.

Ahead of their match against Cagliari, Motta was asked about Weah’s development and his contributions to the squad. Speaking to Il Bianconero, the Juventus boss expressed his satisfaction with the American’s progress.

“I see him very well, the first thing for a full-back is to defend, be aggressive, win duels, and he is winning a lot of them. He is aggressive, he can still improve, I am very happy with what I see, and on top of that, he also manages to score goals,” Motta said.

Weah’s consistent performances have been a boost for Juventus, and his ability to balance defensive solidity with attacking contributions makes him an invaluable asset to the team. If he continues in this form, he will play a crucial role in helping Juventus achieve their objectives for the season.

With crucial fixtures ahead, Juventus will hope that Weah maintains his fitness and continues to develop under Motta’s guidance. The American’s recent rise is a testament to his hard work and adaptability, and if he keeps improving, he could establish himself as one of the most important players in the squad.