New Juventus coach Thiago Motta is reportedly keen to launch a young and exciting attacking trio next season.

The 41-year-old will certainly distance himself from Max Allegri’s rigid 3-5-2, and will instead implement a tactical system varying between 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle, the former Bologna coach has a thrilling idea in mind for the attack.

Motta will be looking to unleash a young attacking trident spearheaded by Dusan Vlahovic, with Matias Soulé and Kenan Yildiz on the flanks.

On the contrary, almost all accounts agree that the former Inter and PSG midfielder isn’t a keen admirer of Federico Chiesa.

Nevertheless, the newly-appointed manager is still capable of building an attacking unit even prior to the arrival of market reinforcements.

Despite his disappointing Euro 2024 campaign, Vlahovic remains at the very center of the coach’s plans. Motta will be looking to forge a system that allows the Serbian striker to maximize his potential.

As for Yildiz, he continues to display signs of improvement with every fresh outing and has already established himself as a regular starter for Turkiye at the tender age of 19.

The Bianconeri management is already working on extending his contract until 2029.

Finally, Motta is reportedly intrigued by Soulé who enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Frosinone despite the club’s relegation at the end of the season.

The Argentinian has been linked with an exit for quite some time, but the Juventus boss is keen to test the winger in pre-season.