TURIN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 26: Thiago Motta, Head Coach of Juventus, reacts during the Coppa Italia Quarter Final match between Juventus FC and Empoli FC at Allianz Stadium on February 26, 2025 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Despite another harrowing defeat, Thiago Motta has no plans to evacuate, and Juventus aren’t planning to wield the axe just yet.

The Bianconeri were hoping to bounce back from their humiliating 0-4 demolition at the hands of Atalanta on the previous weekend, but Fiorentina ended up piling more misery on their most hated rivals by putting three unanswered goals past an almost unrecognizable team, lacking quality, character and determination.

After the contest, Motta insisted he doesn’t plan to take the easy way out, but is hellbent on staying and trying to turn the tide in his favour.

“We need to improve how we handle difficulties, because at the first sign of a tough situation we struggle to react, and this happened again today. We need balance, both in defence and in attack, and we have to work to regain the solidity we had before,” he told the press after the contest (via the club’s official website).