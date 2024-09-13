Adrien Rabiot has surprisingly not found a new club since leaving Juventus, despite the transfer window closing.

The midfielder might be surprised by this situation, but could the door still be open for a return to Juve?

The Bianconeri have moved on, bringing in some talented midfielders who are expected to strengthen the team and boost their title chances.

Given that Thiago Motta played with Rabiot at PSG, there’s speculation that he might welcome the chance to work with his former teammate. When asked about the possibility, Motta was questioned on whether the door remains open for Rabiot’s return.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Closed doors for Rabiot? Too many assumptions. Primo didn’t call me. I wish him the best and that he’s happy. I love him as a boy. I hope he can find a team where he can be happy and show his talent”.

Juve FC Says

We tried our best and offered Rabiot one of the best contracts in the league, but he turned it down.

No team has come close to offering him as much money and he now risks retiring early or going on to play for a team outside Europe’s top leagues.

Bringing him back to the club makes almost no sense because we did everything we could to keep him with us.