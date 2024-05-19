Bologna coach Thiago Motta admits the next few days will be crucial to determine his future amidst growing links to the Juventus hot seat.

The 41-year-old enjoyed a majestic campaign at the Renato Dall’Ara, leading the club towards the Champions League for the first time in their history.

However, the Italo-Brazilian’s contract will expire at the end of the season, leaving his future up in the air.

In recent months, Motta emerged as Juve’s primary target to inherit Max Allegri’s place in the dugout.

With the Livorno native suddenly sacked from his job on Friday following the fiasco he caused at the Coppa Italia final, many believe Motta’s path to Juventus is now clear.

However, Bologna are still desperate to convince their young tactician to linger beyond the current campaign.

Motta revealed that he will hold talks with the Rossoblu president Joey Saputo in the coming days before making a final decision on his future.

“In the next few days I will meet with the president,” said Motta in his pre-match press conference ahead of Monday’s clash against Juventus (via JuventusNews24).

“We will make a decision together and communicate it jointly. The time has come to do so, but it must be done internally and with great respect for everyone.”

If Saputo fails to convince Motta to stay put, the latter will likely head to Turin in the coming weeks.