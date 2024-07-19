Thiago Motta has spoken about his expectations for his players after being officially unveiled by Juventus.

The former midfielder is the latest manager tasked with ensuring Juve’s success in both European and domestic competitions.

The Bianconeri are having a fantastic summer, positioning themselves as one of the most serious clubs in Europe.

Motta performed admirably with a smaller budget and an inferior squad at Bologna, which piqued Juve’s interest. He is now expected to achieve even greater success as the coach of the Bianconeri.

He understands that this is a significant opportunity and is prepared to give his all to succeed.

When he sends his team out on the pitch, the former PSG midfielder expects them to give everything they have to win.

Speaking on his expectations from his players, he told the Juventus official website:

“I want the team to be proud and satisfied at the end of every game, because that would mean that they have given everything on the pitch. As I said, I chose to join Juventus because they are an ambitious and historic club.”

Juve FC Says

Motta was a committed player, and he banked on the same attributes to achieve success at Bologna, so we expect him to transmit that to his players at the Allianz Stadium.