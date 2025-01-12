Despite the lack of options at the back, Andrea Cambiaso still wasn’t in the Juventus starting lineup in the Derby della Mole.

The Bianconeri’s backline has been pared to the bone in the absence of Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal who are out until the end of the season with ACL injuries, while Danilo has been dropped from the squad as he and the club are currently negotiating a contract termination that will allow him to join a new club as a free agent (most likely Napoli).

So in Saturday’s big showdown against Torino, Thiago Motta opted to maintain his 4-2-3-1 shape, with Weston McKennie starting at left-back once more, with Nicolo Savona on the right side of the backline. On the other hand, Cambiaso was on the bench again, at least until the 70th minute when he came in for Savona.

The 24-year-old was one of the club’s most reliable and consistent performers in the first months of the season, so his absence hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Nevertheless, Motta insists the Genoa youth product remains a key player in his plans, but is still suffering an inflammation. Therefore, the Juventus boss publicly thanked the versatile star for making himself available despite his physical struggles.

“At this moment, I also have to thank Cambiaso because he is dealing with an inflammation but he’s still able to play and train,” said the 42-year-old in his post-match interview with DAZN via IlBianconero.

“He did really well after coming in. So we hope he gets back in shape as soon as possible, as he will certainly be another player who can help the team raise the level.”

Juventus certainly need players who can uplift the quality on display after settling for their whopping 12th draw of the Serie A campaign, leaving them 11 points astray from current league leaders Napoli.