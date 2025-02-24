Juventus boss Thiago Motta wasn’t too displeased with the team’s performance in Cagliari, despite the disappointing showing in the second period.

The Bianconeri started the contest on the right foot, and Dusan Vlahovic marked his return to the lineup with a clever goal as he pounced on Yerry Mina’s clumsy mistake.

The visitors then had a host of chances to put some daylight between them and their hosts, but Kenan Yildiz failed to beat Elia Caprile on a couple of occasions, while Francisco Conceicao scuffed a glorious chance with a poor connection.

After the break, the Rossoblu were by far the better side, with Juve hanging onto dear life. They eventually managed to escape unscathed to make it four Serie A wins in a row.

Nevertheless, Motta was still satisfied with the display, while noting that the second-half drop was somewhat expected after their misadventure in Eindhoven on Wednesday.