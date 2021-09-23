Thiago Motta says Juventus played like they needed the three points

Spezia coach Thiago Motta has praised his team for their performance against Juventus yesterday but says they faced a Juve team that wanted all the points.

The Bianconeri came from 2-1 down to win the game 3-2 and secure their first league win of the season.

Juve headed into the game winless in their opening four league matches of the season.

They had come close to winning against AC Milan the last time, but the Rossoneri scored a late equaliser to keep Juve closer to the relegation zone.

Their game against Spezia was a tricky tie and their opponents ensured they gave the Bianconeri a good game.

Juve opened the scoring through Moise Kean, however, Spezia pegged them back and raced into a 2-1 lead thanks to goals from Emanuel Gyasi and Janis Antiste.

Federico Chiesa and Matthijs de Ligt scored one each to help the Bianconeri earn a 3-2 win.

“I bring certainties home, for sure,” Motta told DAZN after the game as quoted by Football Italia.

“Even if we were playing at home against a Juventus who needed points.

“We were close to 3-1: in terms of performance, we did well, on other things we need to improve. What was missing? The goal…

“We can talk as much as we want, but if we made it 3-1, it would have completely changed the game.”