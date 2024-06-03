Thiago Motta has reportedly requested the signings of Mason Greenwood and Savinho as he looks to revamp Juve’s wing department.

The 41-year-old manager has already agreed to take over the Bianconeri after vacating his post at Bologna.

As Il Corriere dello Sport (via IlBianconero) explains, the Italo-Brazilian will be looking to implement a tactical formation varying between 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1.

Therefore, Motta needs new wingers capable of interpreting his ideas, while many sources believe the coach doesn’t plan to rely on Federico Chiesa.

The Roman newspaper claims the incoming manager has made two requests, one for each flank.

On the right side, Motta would like to sign Greenwood who managed to put his career and personal life back on the right track with a solid campaign on loan at Girona.

Following his positive experience in Spain, the Englishman will return to Manchester United in July, but the Red Devils will reportedly look to offload him.

The 22-year-old’s contract will expire in 2025, so he could be available at a cut price.

As for the left wing, Motta has identified Savinho as the ideal profile for the role. The 20-year-old enjoyed a fantastic season on loan at Girona, scoring nine goals and providing 10 assists in 37 La Liga appearances.

The Brazil international will return to his parent club Troyes, but as the source tells it, a move to Man City could be on the cards, as Girona and Troyes are both satellite clubs for the Premier League champions.

Nevertheless, the Cityzens could be willing to send him on loan, and Savinho himself is reportedly keen to play in the Champions League next season, something that Juventus would be able to offer.