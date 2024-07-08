Thiago Motta has finally arrived at Juventus, and the first order of business could be a summit with Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli.

The 41-year-old has signed a contract with the Bianconeri after guiding Bologna towards a historic Champions League qualification.

The Italo-Brazilian landed in Turin on Sunday night, so Monday represents his first day at the club.

The manager will undergo medical tests along with other routine procedures.

But according to Il Corriere di Torino via JuventusNews24, Motta is set for a meeting with Giuntoli to discuss the club’s plans on the transfer market.

The Bianconeri have already been very active on this front, snapping up the signatures of Michele Di Gregorio and Douglas Luiz, while Khephren Thuram is expected to follow suit in the next few days.

Nevertheless, the source talks about three additional profiles that the management is targeting to complete the squad.

Juve’s primary target remains Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners. The Old Lady is still determined to sign the Dutchman who would be the cherry on top of a new-look midfield department.

The second name mentioned is Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho who would enhance the wing department that could be set to lose the services of Federico Chiesa.

Finally, the Bianconeri could be gunning for Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo to bolster the backline after missing out on Riccardo Calafiori who is now destined to join Arsenal.