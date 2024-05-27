Juventus and Thiago Motta will reportedly put pen to paper at some point during the current week.

The Bianconeri have already parted ways with Max Allegri following his shocking outburst at the Coppa Italia final. Paolo Montero was appointed as caretaker coach in the last two matches of the season but will resume his duties with the U19 next term.

On the other hand, Motta has been the Old Lady’s primary candidate for the role over the past few months due to his exploits at Bologna.

The 41-year-old held a meeting with Rossoblu president Joey Saputo last week, expressing his desire to leave the club.

Therefore, Motta is now free to sign for Juventus, and Sky Sport (via IlBianconero) expects the operation to be finalized this week.

As the source tells it, the two parties have had an agreement in principle for quite some time now. All that is missing at this point are the signatures which should arrive in the coming days.

The report reveals that Motta will ink a three-year contract, while his net salary will be 5 million euros per year.

The Italo-Brazilian had a storied playing career that saw him represent the likes of Barcelona, Genoa, Inter and Paris Saint Germain.

The young tactician has now earned the plaudits for his progressive style of football that guided Bologna towards their maiden Champions League qualification in 60 years.