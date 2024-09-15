Legendary Italian football manager Fabio Capello insists Thiago Motta needs time to implement his ideas on this new Juventus side.

The expectations in Turin soared after two convincing 3-0 wins over Como and Hellas Verona, with many identifying the Old Lady as Inter’s main Scudetto rivals.

However, the last two goalless draws suggest the new coach still has much work to do, especially following last night’s uninspiring display in Empoli.

The Bianconeri failed to produce too many chances in front of goal, while Dusan Vlahovic couldn’t inflict the damage.

Nevertheless, Capello argues in Motta’s favor, urging fans and pundits to give him additional time before passing judgments.