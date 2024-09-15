Legendary Italian football manager Fabio Capello insists Thiago Motta needs time to implement his ideas on this new Juventus side.
The expectations in Turin soared after two convincing 3-0 wins over Como and Hellas Verona, with many identifying the Old Lady as Inter’s main Scudetto rivals.
However, the last two goalless draws suggest the new coach still has much work to do, especially following last night’s uninspiring display in Empoli.
The Bianconeri failed to produce too many chances in front of goal, while Dusan Vlahovic couldn’t inflict the damage.
Nevertheless, Capello argues in Motta’s favor, urging fans and pundits to give him additional time before passing judgments.
“Thiago Motta should be given more time to work,” wrote Capello in his editorial for La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoMercatoWeb.
“Juve is a team in the making, they have made many signings. There are many new faces and finding the right mix straight away is not easy.”
That being said, Capello felt that the team must display more quality on the pitch and adopt a faster rhythm.
“However, to get a result you need more quality, more pressing, more speed. And all this was Juventus were missing against Empoli.”
The Bianconeri will now turn their attention to Europe, where they will play their first Champions League fixture in almost two years.
Motta’s men will host Dutch champions and Eredivisie leaders PSV Eindhoven at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Tuesday evening.
