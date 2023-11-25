Thiago Motta’s decision to delay signing a contract extension with Bologna could be linked to a potential opportunity to coach Juventus.

In the summer, Motta was rumoured to be in contention for a move to the Allianz Stadium, especially amid speculation that Juventus might replace Max Allegri. However, Juventus ultimately retained Allegri for another season, and any further decisions about the managerial position will likely be evaluated at the end of the season.

With various managers on Juventus’s radar, including Motta, who has been performing well at Bologna, the club is keen on securing a capable leader. Bologna has reportedly offered Motta a new two-year deal to extend his stay, but a report on Il Bianconero suggests that Motta has put off making a decision about his future.

The report indicates that Motta is open to the possibility of joining a bigger club and is not rushing to commit to a new contract, as he may be awaiting a potentially more significant opportunity on the horizon, such as coaching Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Motta is a fine manager and we admire the job he is doing at Bologna, but coaching Juve is different.

While his job is safe when he does not get the team relegated now, at Juve, he has to win the league to keep his job, and he does not have enough experience for that.