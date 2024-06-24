New Juventus coach Thiago Motta has reportedly told Weston McKennie that he isn’t a part of his plans for next season.

The American has been on the club’s books since making the move from Schalke in 2020.

Following a brief loan spell at Leeds United, the Texan returned to Turin last summer and enjoyed what was his best campaign at the club, contributing with nine assists between Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

But despite cementing himself as a key figure in Max Allegri’s tactical system, McKennie appears to be heading towards the exit door, as Motta considers him surplus to requirements.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the former Bologna coach bluntly told the midfielder that he doesn’t plan to rely on his services next season.

Therefore, the USMNT star must find himself a new club, otherwise, he risks being frozen out of the squad.

Juventus initially tried to insert McKennie in their negotiations with Aston Villa for Douglas Luiz. However, he couldn’t agree terms with the Villains. Hence, the Bianconeri have instead added Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior to the exchange deal.

Moreover, the Juventus management isn’t keen on maintaining McKennie’s services as his contract will expire next summer. The two parties failed to make significant any breakthrough in their extension talks, so a summer divorce appears inevitable at this stage.

The former Schalke man is currently on international duty with USMNT. The Americans won their opening fixture last night against Bolivia by two unanswered goals.