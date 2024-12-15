Juventus coach Thiago Motta offered some explanation for the team’s miserable showing against Venezia which culminated in their 10th draw of the season.

Federico Gatti gave the hosts the lead much to the delight of the home crowds at the Allianz Stadium, but this proved to be the solitary joyful moment of the evening. The visitors stunned the Old Lady by turning the result upside down through Mikael Ellertsson and Jay Idzes, and only managed to keep their unbeaten streak intact thanks to a last-minute spot-kick from Dusan Vlahovic.

For his part, Motta was serving a touchline ban after getting himself sent off last weekend. But while his assistant Alexandre Hugeux was acting in his stead on the touchline, the Italian Brazilian appeared after the contest to chat with the journalists who inquired about the club’s lack of fluidity in the attacking phase.

“It’s definitely the most difficult thing [building attacks]. It takes more time to improve it,” said the 42-year-old in his post-match interview with DAZN via IlBianconero.

“There’s less space and less time, you have to do things at a different speed and a change the pace. We did well when we found space, tonight there wasn’t any and we saw the difficulty.”

Motta also believes the fans were justified in their post-match protest, while defending Dusan Vlahovic who lost his temper and lashed back at the supporters.

“I think it’s normal, frustration exists on everyone’s part, first and foremost the players because they know perfectly well that we can do better. We need to stay united and together. The criticisms are right because we are not where we need to be.

“The public has the freedom to express feelings and emotions. Duna [Vlahovic] is the first who wants to change the situation, these are things that have already happened and that we hope can change in the future.

“The fans have the freedom to express their opinion. Dusan is a lad who wants to change the situation, the important thing is to stay united for the good of Juventus, that’s what we all want.”