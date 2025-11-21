Juventus continue to face financial strain as a result of recent managerial sackings, with former coaches still drawing salaries despite no longer being employed by the club. Thiago Motta was dismissed in March, yet under the terms of his contract, he remains entitled to payment until 2027 or until he secures a new managerial position. The Bianconeri are also continuing to pay Igor Tudor, who has just been sacked, further adding to the club’s financial burden.

Motta’s Search for a New Role

Motta, the Brazilian-Italian ex-midfielder turned coach, has been linked with several positions since last summer, including a potential role at Bayer Leverkusen. Despite interest from multiple clubs, he has not taken a new job, as he remains selective about the opportunities he is willing to consider. According to Calciomercato, Motta was recently approached to become the next coach of Spartak Moscow in Russia. While this is a position some would accept, the coach has reportedly declined the offer, preferring to wait for a chance to manage in one of the top European leagues.

Juve had hoped Motta would find a new appointment soon, which would reduce the financial pressure of paying him while he remains out of work. His decision to turn down the Spartak Moscow role, however, prolongs the situation and frustrates the club, which is already contending with significant economic challenges.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Financial Implications for Juventus

The continued salaries for Motta and Tudor place an additional burden on the club’s finances, which have been under pressure in recent seasons. Juventus have been forced to inject cash through capitalisation to maintain operations and meet contractual obligations. The ongoing cost of paying former managers highlights the broader financial impact of managerial changes, particularly when long-term contracts remain in effect.

As Juventus seek stability on and off the pitch, the unresolved situation with Motta underscores the challenges clubs face when contracts are not quickly terminated or replaced. The Bianconeri remain hopeful that he will accept a new opportunity in due course, which would relieve some of the financial strain and allow the club to focus on its sporting objectives while addressing other priorities.