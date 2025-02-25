Juventus have faced several injury problems this season in their pursuit of a successful campaign under their new manager.

Thiago Motta took over the managerial role from Max Allegri at the end of last season, and the Bianconeri are in the process of adapting to his style and methods. Motta was appointed after impressing at Bologna, although his tenure there did not include winning any trophies. Nevertheless, he proved his capabilities and was deemed the right choice to lead Juventus into a new era.

Upon taking charge, Motta had to rebuild the Juventus squad, especially in midfield, where several new signings were brought in to strengthen the team. The midfield area was a key concern, and Motta ensured that it was fully addressed with the acquisition of top players.

In the January transfer window, the manager added defenders and an attacker to his squad. Some of these signings were a direct response to the injury crisis that Juventus has been struggling with, as the team has been plagued by injuries throughout the season including to key players like Gleison Bremer. Motta is doing his best to make use of the players available to him, but the constant injury setbacks have hindered the team’s progress.

There has now been growing concern about the number of injuries within the squad, and Motta has been urged to investigate the reasons behind the recurring physical issues. Piero Calabrò, speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, suggested that Motta should closely examine the club’s medical department.

“The Italian-Brazilian coach has some mitigating factors. First of all, the many and recurring injuries. In this respect, if I were a club manager, I would investigate the preparation and the medical staff. Juventus has been plagued by these physical problems of the players for too long,” Calabrò said.

Motta’s priority is to rebuild the team, but addressing the injury problems is becoming increasingly important. The manager will need to take the necessary steps to investigate and resolve the issue to ensure Juventus can challenge for titles effectively in the future.