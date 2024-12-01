Juventus manager Thiago Motta offers a few words of encouragement for Nicolo Fagioli who now finds himself in an undesirable situation.

The 23-year-old started the campaign on a positive note, producing decent displays, but has been recently dropped to the bench. Despite the major injury crisis, the Piacenza native is starving for playing time, with Motta preferring to field Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram in the double pivot behind Teun Koopmeiners.

In recent weeks, the Italy international has been linked with a move away in January, with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Bologna emerging as rumored suitors.

Nevertheless, Motta insists Fagioli should grit his teeth and continue to fight for his spot at the Allianz Stadium.