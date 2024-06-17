Juventus is strengthening their team to support Thiago Motta after he became their latest manager.

The former Bologna coach will receive all the necessary support to transform the team into one of the best on the continent during his tenure, so he will have no excuses.

Even before Juve named him as their manager, the Bianconeri had several players on their radar and were eager to sign the best profiles for the team.

Motta is now actively working with the club on new talents to sign, and a report on Il Bianconero reveals that he has identified a player from the Bundesliga that he likes.

The Bianconeri are reportedly keen on Austrian star Patrick Wimmer, who plays for Wolfsburg in Germany.

He is 23 and has been one of the most exciting players in the Bundesliga, and Motta is confident that he will thrive in his system.

Juve will now look to contact his current club and try to reach an agreement for a move this summer.

Juve FC Says

Motta will certainly need some profiles that are not available on our team now, and Wimmer is one of them.

It remains unclear how much he would cost, but he would not be as expensive as Mason Greenwood or Jadon Sancho.