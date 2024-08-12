Juventus coach Thiago Motta was unhinged by his side’s defeat against Atletico Madrid in the final pre-season friendly of the summer.

The Bianconeri had their moments in the first half but were impeded by Dusan Vlahovic’s lack of precision in front of goal.

In the second half, Diego Simeone’s men scored twice through Joao Felix and Angel Correa from the spot to earn a 2-0 win in Gothenburg.

Nevertheless, Motta still found promising signs in his side’s display.

“There has been a lot of progress, we have created dangerous chances against a team that defends very well and comes out to press in one-on-one situations,” noted the 41-year-old in his post-match comments via IlBianconero.

“At times, we managed to put their defenses in difficulty. When you find a low block, it is difficult to create goal-scoring situations because they close up well and try to counterattack, as happened on the occasion of the second goal.

“We have made progress but it is certainly not enough, we must continue to work hard.”

Motta insisted he and Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli have always been on the same page.

“Giuntoli and I are always in contact and on song. We know what we need and we’re acting. We are on the same page, we will create a competitive and sustainable squad.

“We are all very enthusiastic. I am convinced of the guys I have and those who will arrive to strengthen the team.”

Finally, the coach explained why he needs Kenan Yildiz to remain on the left wing rather than drifting inside.

“I ask Yidiz to stay on the outside, he must be open to look for one-on-one situations, attack the depth, cut back and shoot.

“This is how I want him to play, especially against a team that plays with five defenders, and closes up to counterattack.

“Douglas Luiz has done well, but when we don’t win we can always find something to work on.

“We must improve, not only in terms of goals from open play, but also in many other aspects, individually and collectively.”