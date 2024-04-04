One of the managers linked with a potential move to Juventus as a replacement for Max Allegri is Thiago Motta.

Currently coaching at Bologna, Motta is impressing in Serie A, and his team stands a chance to qualify for the next Champions League.

Juventus is monitoring several managers for the post-Allegri era, aiming to secure a replacement who can elevate the team’s performance.

With Juventus experiencing a dip in form, there’s a possibility that Bologna could surpass them in the league standings in the coming weeks.

Motta has attracted interest from other clubs as well, with the likes of Barcelona and Liverpool reportedly considering him for their managerial positions.

His agent, Alessandro Canovi, has recently addressed questions about Motta’s future and whether he will be leaving Bologna.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Will he stay at Bologna? I can’t say, because I don’t have negotiations with anyone. You can’t talk about things that don’t exist.

“The situation of the big names? The confirmation of Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen has opened up several important candidates for Liverpool and Bayern Munich. As well as Barcelona. Those are three interesting and highly coveted benches now.”

Juve FC Says

Motta has been one of the finest managers around the league this term, and we could benefit from having him as our next coach.

He is doing a fantastic job at a small club and will likely do better at a bigger team with more resources.