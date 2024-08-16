Juventus is eager to sign Pierre Kalulu and has reached an agreement with AC Milan to secure the defender.

While it was expected that negotiating with Milan would be the biggest challenge, Juve found that part of the process was surprisingly straightforward.

The Bianconeri have now agreed on terms with Milan, but the real obstacle lies with the player himself, who is hesitant about the move to Turin.

Juventus has made efforts to convince Kalulu, with Thiago Motta personally speaking to him, reassuring the defender that he would play a key role in the team.

Motta detailed how he plans to utilise the Frenchman and the various positions he could fill within the squad, but Kalulu remains unconvinced, according to a report from Calciomercato.

The report suggests that the defender has requested more time to think over the transfer, as he remains doubtful about his prospects of securing regular playing time in Turin.

Should he receive a more attractive offer from another club with guaranteed game time, Kalulu could opt for that move instead of joining Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Kalulu could add more quality to our defence, but there is a good chance he will not break into our first team if he joins us.