Juventus youngster Vasilije Adzic still has the backing of his manager Thiago Motta while he goes through yet another injury setback.

The Bianconeri signed the 18-year-old last summer after making a name for himself at his original club Podgorica despite his tender age. And while most observers were expecting the teenager to assimilate into Italian football by gaining Serie C experience with Juventus Next Gen, Motta and his staff were so impressed by the player in pre-season that they decided to immediately add him to the first team.

But sadly for the attacking midfielder, he hasn’t been able to build any momentum since the start of the campaign due to his recurring injury problems. When the new campaign kicked off, he was already on the sidelines nursing a hamstring injury. Then he sustained another muscular issue in late September, thus delaying his debut until October.

After collecting two cameos against Lazio and Stuttgart, Adzic remained on the bench against Inter, Parma and Udinese, and was nowhere to be seen in the Derby della Mole against Torino last Saturday. That’s because he had picked up a new muscle injury on the day prior the match. The club confirmed he’ll be out for at least a couple of weeks due to a mid-low lesion in the right thigh.

But according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Motta still has great faith in the Montenegrin, even though his recurring injury ordeal has been limiting his impact. The Juventus coach would like to keep Adzic as part of the first team, as he believes he could have an important role to play, whether this season, or in the future.

The young attacking midfielder is tied to the Serie A giants with a contract valid until the summer of 2027.