Things are really heating up in the Champions League. With Thiago Motta as the new Juventus coach and the competition’s new format, the club does have a strong chance of reaching the Champions League knockout stages this season. What some may not know is that Thiago Motta, the new coach of Juventus, is not shy of making changes and even revamping his team from the ground up, shocking some fans after deciding to give Nico Gonzalez, Douglas Luiz, Pierre Kalulu and Teun Koopmeiners their first Juventus starts against Empoli. With this new leadership style, let’s look at Juventus’ chances of taking home the trophy.

Who is Thiago Motta?

If you haven’t heard yet, Juventus has a new and dynamic coach, Thiago Motta. To give you all some background, Motta is a retired Brazilian footballer and current football manager, who is known for being a fantastic midfielder. Many fans of the Brazilian celebrate him for his technical skills, vision and versatility on the field – three traits that will hopefully come in handy as he takes over the Italian team. In the past, Motta played for Barcelona where he was part of the squad that won the 2005-2006 UEFA Champions League. A few years later he had stints at clubs like Inter Milan, and contributed to multiple Serie A titles and another Champions League victory in 2010. As you can see, Motta certainly has the experience to really lead Juventus to victory, not least because of his tactical acumen and ability to develop young talent. Let’s hope the coaching style he’s known for continues to reflect his deep understanding of the game.

How can Juventus Perform in the Group Stages?

Any of you who are soccer fans (or football fans, whichever term you prefer) know that the game is unpredictable. Isn’t that why so many people travel across the world to watch matches in person? It’s so exciting to be in the stands and feel the crowd roar. A home advantage is something that Juve is banking on in the upcoming matches, and even though the team has drawn against some interesting teams in the revamped Champions League group stage, anything could happen. The Bianconeri enter this season as one of Europe’s heavyweights. Now, the only thing that could be on your cons list for who’s going to win, is that the Old Lady lacks a certain type of Champions League experience within its current squad, and this may, to some degree, affect its Champions League odds. Nevertheless, we expect them to start with a win against PSV, and what makes soccer so incredibly exciting is actually just that – the not knowing.

It’s safe to say that the Dutch side will be tough, but Juve will be playing at home and should secure the victory with the support of their fans at home. The new restructuring of the team has received mixed responses from experts and players alike, with some loving the fresh team and others worried that the new players lack understanding and experience in some regards. Only time will tell.

Back to the group stages, experts and fans believe that facing RB Leipzig will be a much tougher challenge for Juve. If you’re a fan of RB Leipzig, then you’ll know that the German side is really strong in many areas and that they’re a regular in the Champions League. Along with the club’s experience, it also proudly boasts some of the best players in the Bundesliga, including Xavi Simons, Willi Orbán and Lukas Klostermann. Juve will likely struggle and may even lose that game in Germany at the start of next month. However, the Bianconeri should bounce back in their next two UCL games against Stuttgart and Lille, since these teams are more manageable for Motta’s men.

The match against Aston Villa in England is another tricky fixture for Juventus. Unai Emery is highly experienced in European competitions, and his team has improved steadily since he arrived in England. After that, Juve will host Manchester City, their toughest group-stage opponent. Pep Guardiola’s side is one of the clear favorites to win the Champions League, and this match will test Juve to their limits.

How the Season is Going so Far

The Bianconeri missed the previous edition of the competition due to a ban, but they return as a different team from the last time they participated. If you don’t already know, it’s not just the manager who’s new; Juventus has also sold and replaced most of the players who competed in the 2022/2023 Champions League season, a decision that has the potential to bear beautiful fruit but could also be a mistake.

Perhaps even more exciting is the change in their style of play this season, as Motta has introduced a system that Bianconeri fans have rarely seen. Max Allegri, who managed the team for a combined eight of the last ten seasons, never had the most entertaining style, even during the period when they won five consecutive league titles and reached the Champions League final twice. Motta is changing that. However, he knows that winning trophies is essential, no matter how attractive the team’s play might be. Juventus has experienced a promising start in the UEFA Champions League. In the group stage, they’ve demonstrated both resilience and tactical prowess, positioning themselves as serious contenders.

What is Juventus’ Chance of Making the Knockout Stage?

Given the quality of the opponents Juventus will face in the Champions League group stage, they could emerge as the second-best team in their group behind Manchester City. This means Motta has the potential to guide the Bianconeri to victories in the other fixtures, aside from the game against City. However, Juventus will need to be at their best, especially in matches against Aston Villa and RB Leipzig. Winning those two games, along with the others apart from the City fixture, should be enough to secure a place in the knockout stage.

However, once in the knockout rounds, Juve may struggle to advance beyond the round of 16, partly due to the inexperience within the squad. With the Champions League only just beginning, Juventus does have good chances, and fans are waiting with baited breath to see what “The White and Blacks” will do with this incredible opportunity.