Thiago Silva delighted with the fitness report of Juventus duo

Danilo and Alex Sandro have suffered fitness problems in the Brazil camp in this World Cup, but they could be set to participate in a game for their nation again soon.

The Juventus duo are key players for the Selecao team and have continued to impress when they play for them.

However, their injuries have denied them more caps and Brazil has already sent Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles home with injuries.

Danilo and Sandro are being watched daily to see if they can be fit enough to play soon and it seems both players are making good progress.

Speaking on their progress, Thiago Silva said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“We are very clear: Yesterday before training I confess that it was a very painful moment when we saw our teammates Telles and Gabriel Jesus who will no longer be able to play any match of the World Cup. The sadness is great.

“We can only help them by doing our part in the matches that we have time to play. I hope they recover as soon as possible. Then we hope to be able to count on those who are about to be available again. It’s nice to see Danilo who is well, Neymar on the pitch and Alex Sandro who is improving. They can give us so much.”

Juve FC Says

Sandro and Danilo are two key men for us and they are also important members of the Brazil squad.

We wish them a quick recovery so that they can help their country in the competition, but we also want them to return to Turin fit enough to contribute to our performances when football restarts.