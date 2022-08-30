Thierry Henry reveals why he left Juventus for Arsenal

Thierry Henry has opened up on why he left Juventus and placed the blame at the feet of one man.

The Frenchman was one of the more exciting talents in the world when he joined Juve in January 1999 from AS Monaco.

He was a winger at the time and even played as a wing-back. However, he was unsettled in Italy and left the Bianconeri for Arsenal in August of the same year, and the rest is history.

He would then become one of the greatest strikers in the world and break so many scoring records with the English club.

Perhaps, if he had stayed at Juve, they would have enjoyed his talents as much as Arsenal did.

But the former goal machine has now revealed why he left Turin. He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I’ve loved the club and I would have stayed if it wasn’t for one person. I have great respect for Italian football, playing here I understood the players’ mentality. I am of the same generation as champions, such as Andrea Pirlo and Gennaro Gattuso.”

The report then claims he is talking about former Juve CEO Luciano Moggi.

Juve FC Says

Henry became one of the best strikers in the world, but we also made progress after he left.

Offloading him may not have made sense at the time, but we didn’t struggle, and there is no guarantee he could have had that much success if he had stayed at the club.