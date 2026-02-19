The three Italian sides involved in the first leg of the Champions League play-off round all suffered defeats, prompting Thierry Henry to question the current state of Italian football. Juventus were beaten by Galatasaray and Atalanta by Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, while Inter Milan were overcome by Bodo Glimt in Norway.

Defending Serie A champions Napoli failed even to qualify for the play-off stage, adding to concerns about the strength of the league’s representatives in European competition. Although Juventus, Atalanta and Inter all played away from home in the first leg and will benefit from home advantage in the return fixtures, their collective losses have raised doubts about their ability to compete at the highest level this season.

Setbacks Raise Wider Concerns

Serie A is widely regarded as one of the top five leagues in world football, and Italian clubs have received praise in recent years. Inter Milan reached the Champions League final in 2023 and 2025, standing out in Europe under Simone Inzaghi. They currently sit at the top of the Serie A table, yet their defeat to Bodo Glimt has intensified scrutiny.

While the Norwegian side is known for its resilience, the broader picture suggests deeper issues. The possibility that all remaining Italian teams could be eliminated at this stage has fuelled debate about the league’s competitiveness and consistency on the continental stage.

(Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)

Henry Questions Italian Football’s Direction

According to Calciomercato, Henry expressed little surprise at the results. He said, “Are you surprised by these defeats? This is the current state of Italian football. Look at Bodo’s recent results, both home and away. Italian teams are having serious problems; are they so confident they can come back in the second leg? I wouldn’t take it for granted; it will be interesting to see how they try to come back in the second leg. When even the national team struggles to reach the World Cup three times, something is clear.”

Henry’s remarks underline growing concerns about Italian football’s trajectory, suggesting that recent setbacks in Europe may reflect wider structural challenges within the domestic game.