Thieves rob the house of another Juventus star in Turin

Reports have emerged that Moise Kean’s residence was burglarised while the striker was away on vacation.

Following a challenging season with Juventus, Kean experienced further disappointment when he failed to secure a spot in the Italy U21 squad for the European Championship. In an effort to recharge and improve as a player, he embarked on a holiday. However, the news of the burglary is likely to upset him.

According to a report on Calciomercato, Kean’s maid made the discovery that the house had been broken into through a window. The extent of the stolen items is still unknown, and Kean will undoubtedly be hoping that he hasn’t lost too many valuable possessions.

Unfortunately, Kean is not the only Juventus player to have fallen victim to such incidents, as Angel di Maria and Kaio Jorge have also experienced similar robberies. This string of incidents targeting Bianconeri players is concerning and highlights the importance of security measures to ensure the safety of their homes.

This is sad news from Turin and Kean does not deserve this attack. The striker is in need of a break after a turbulent season and this will not make him feel better.

However, we expect him to recover well from this and return for the next campaign in better shape.

Kean did not score enough goals last season; if that continues, we will likely offload him at the end or the midpoint of next season.