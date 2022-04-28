Thigh injury could rule Juventus man out of Venezia match

Juventus’ injury problems continue to mount as they look to seal a top-four place before the end of this season.

The Bianconeri have been battling to keep their main men fit in an important campaign with the likes of Federico Chiesa and Manuel Locatelli still out with injuries.

Their next game would be against Venezia on Sunday, and preparations have already begun for the fixture.

The club announced on its website that Mattia De Sciglio suffered a thigh strain during their match against Bologna.

The statement reads: “Mattia De Sciglio underwent diagnostic tests at J|Medical this morning, having indicated discomfort at the end of the match against Sassuolo. The scan excluded any muscle injuries but highlighted fatigue in his right thigh. His condition will be monitored day by day.”

Football Italia now claims the defender will miss their game against Bologna because of the issue, meaning Max Allegri would be without another defender.

Danilo can play as a full-back, but Juve has fielded him in midfield because of the injuries to some key players in that position.

Juve FC Says

Losing another player at this stage of the season is a blow to us, but we have a big squad, and we cannot use injuries as an excuse.

Allegri will set his team up to get the win against The Winged Lions.