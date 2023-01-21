Things go from bad to worse for Juventus as they suffer a 15-point deduction

Juventus has been handed a 15-point deduction in Serie A this season after the FIGC reopened the capital gains case against the Bianconeri.

The Old Lady had been under investigation for some time now and investigators claim they cooked their books over the last few seasons, especially during the covid-19 pandemic.

Juve has maintained its innocence and the club was found not guilty during the first round of the investigation.

However, it was reopened recently, and a report on Football Italia reveals the Bianconeri have now been docked 15 points, which is a huge blow and will affect their chances of making the top four.

Juve FC Says

This deduction is a shocking blow to us and it means we have our work cut out now and must win more matches than the eventual league winners to even qualify for the Champions League.

However, the club has maintained its innocence and we expect them to appeal this verdict with the best defence lawyers they can get so it can be overturned.

We already have a tough season ahead of us, and now we must be prepared to work even harder to succeed this term if this deduction is not overturned.