Third Coronavirus sufferer returns to training for Juventus this week

Alex Sandro has returned to training this morning after he completed two negative Coronavirus tests, following the return of fellow Juventus team-mates Juan Cuadrado and Matthijs De Ligt returns this week.

The Brazilian was the first of the trio to suffer with a positive test, having shown mild symptoms, and was shortly followed by the Colombian, who returned in time to star in the Supercoppa Italiana on Wednesday, while De Ligt was a few days behind the Colombian to test positive and make his return to action.

Sandro will now return to training with his team today as confirmed by Juventus, having finally tested negative yesterday on his 30th birthday, a present he will have welcomed whether he expected it or not.

It remains to be seen whether Andrea Pirlo will throw him straight back into the playing squad ahead of our Coppa Italia clash with SPAL this evening, although that could depend on his condition, having had limited training over the past fortnight.

The Juve manager is expected to ring the changes for the clash this evening, with a heavily-congested fixture list coming up in the next month, and he could well opt to use Sandro to give Danilo a rest.

Will Sandro need a close look after showing symptoms for the virus?

Patrick