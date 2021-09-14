Third Juventus jersey voted as the ugliest

Despite all the advancement that we’re witnessing in the sport, for one reason or another, kit designing has somewhat become a lost art. Surely a beautiful design is dropped every now and then, but most fans will be heard complaining of some the modern jerseys sported by their clubs these days.

We all laughed at Inter’s fourth kit from last season, but Juventus somehow managed to outdo their rivals with a ridiculously-looking third jersey, and even decided to adopt it for the very first match of the season at Udine.

The Bianconeri’s third kit didn’t go unnoticed on the international level, especially as it happened to be the last matchday Juventus jersey worn by Cristiano Ronaldo before sealing his return to Manchester United.

According to Footyheadlines.com, the Old Lady’s yellow, white and blue jersey was voted as the ugliest kit in August 2021 in a pole conducted by the website.

The third Juventus jersey swept aside the competition by earning 885 votes (almost 46% of the total votes). Manchester City’s third jersey came in second place with 424 of the votes, while Nottingham Forest’s third completed the podium with 267 votes.

Even though an ugly shirt is the least of our problems at the moment, the team could have done without occasionally having to wearing a hideous outfit.