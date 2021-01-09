Third key Juventus star ruled out by positive Covid test

Juventus will be without a third key member of their first team squad thanks to yet another positive Coronavirus test, with Matthijs De Ligt joining his teammates on the sidelines, as confirmed by Juve’s official website.

This comes after Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado had both tested as positive shortly before the clash with AC Milan in midweek, although the latter is already ruled out due to his red card against Fiorentina just before Christmas, but would have been able to return after the next match against Sassuolo.

De Ligt will come as a huge loss for the club, although we currently have both Giorgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral available to return to action after limited minutes in the past four weeks with injury.

All of the above will need to pass as negative before they are able to return to action, with no fixed timeframe on such a scenario due to the inconsistency of the virus.

I’m yet to find information on whether De Ligt has shown any symptoms with his contraction of the virus, while Sandro was said to have had mild symptoms prior to his positive test.

We at Juvefc.com wish the trio a speedy recovery, but the worry is that more positive tests will appear in the coming days.

Patrick