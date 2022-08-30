It has been a long and exhausting summer for Marko Pjaca and the Juventus management. From the first day of the summer transfer market until deadline day, the Bianconeri fans and directors alike had bigger things in mind.

Yet, this untimely saga refuses to go away, despite the fact that a couple of days separate us from the closure of the transfer session.

The Croatian, who signed for the Old Lady in 2016, failed to fulfill his early promise, to say the least. He’s been on recurring loan spells since 2018, but is still struggling to find a niche.

This summer, Sampdoria came knocking on the door twice. But while Juventus gave the go-ahead, Pjaca refused the destination on both occasions. Instead, he held out for other potential suitors, including his boyhood club Dimano Zagreb.

But according to Il Secolo XIX via Calciomercato, the Blucerchiati are willing to try their luck for the winger for one last time.

In the meantime, Juventus have frozen the 27-year-old out of the first team. He’s currently training with the U-23 squad which has been rebranded as Juventus Next Gen.

Juve FC say

Despite the double rejection, Sampdoria must swallow their pride amidst their slow start to the campaign, as they’re obviously short of options on the wings, especially following Antonio Candreva’s departure.

Let’s hope that this long soap opera ends on a positive of note for everyone’s sake.