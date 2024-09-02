Francisco Conceição made his debut for Juventus in their match against AS Roma last night and demonstrated why the Bianconeri signed him.

Conceição is one of the players Juventus worked hard to add to their squad in the last transfer window, and he impressed in his appearance against AS Roma.

The attacker came off the bench, and as soon as he stepped onto the pitch, he looked like one of the likeliest players to score for Juve.

Although he didn’t manage to find the back of the net, Juve fans will be pleased with what they saw and are confident that Conceição is a top player.

After watching him in the few minutes he spent on the pitch, pundit Francesco Oppini said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“For two weeks I’ve been saying on TV, radio and social media that this boy is a prodigy and that today he is considered the second best dribbler in Europe after Doku and before Mbappe’ in terms of numbers … Welcome, better late than never!”

Juve FC Says

Conceiçao is a terrific player and we watched him make some impressive cameo appearances for Portugal at Euro 2024.

Those performances are one of the reasons why we signed him, and he could be in line to start our first game after the international break.