“This continues to be an important year” Agent of Juve youngster discusses his future

Nicolo Fagioli’s agent, Andrea D’Amico, has discussed the midfielder’s future as he continues to shine on loan at Cremonese.

The 21-year-old has been one of Juve’s standout loanees in this campaign and he is developing rapidly at the Serie B club where he has become a regular.

He has played 28 games and scored thrice while providing six assists for teammates in this campaign.

Juve would be impressed by how he is performing away from home but is that enough to earn him a place in their team next season?

Max Allegri likes to work with established players who he is sure can guarantee some impressive performances.

This is why Juve keeps buying players even though their youth team produces some of the best in the country.

D’Amico says his client will need to keep playing to continue his development. He said via Calciomercato: “Future? We will talk about it at the right moment. This continues to be an important year for his maturation, a young player must play continuously, if he cannot find space in his home team he must still do his apprenticeship elsewhere.”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli has been in impressive form and that has contributed to Cremonese’s charge towards promotion to Serie A.

If they achieve that, his profile will improve even further and they might ask to sign him on loan for another season to help them maintain their top-flight status.