This could be Juventus’ final week as Italian champions

Juventus started this season hoping to end the campaign with a tenth consecutive league title.

They have dominated Serie A over the last decade and still have top players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Leonardo Bonucci.

However, despite winning the Scudetto last season, they fired Maurizio Sarri and replaced him with the inexperienced Andrea Pirlo.

The former midfielder had been hoping to continue the club’s winning tradition, but he has failed in that regard.

The Bianconeri has seen Inter Milan pull clear of them at the top of the league table for some time now and the coming weekend may see Antonio Conte’s men crowned the latest Italian champions if everything goes to plan.

Football Italia reports that Inter will become the champions if they beat Crotone at the weekend and Atalanta fails to beat Sassuolo.

Atalanta now occupies the second position after Milan lost 3-0 to Lazio last night.

Another way for Inter to become champions is if they draw against Crotone and the rest of the top five all lose their respective matches.

It has been a tough season for Juve and their fans will hope that it ends soon so their team can start planning for a new campaign.