Tomorrow evening, Juventus welcomes AC Milan to the Allianz Stadium in a game that could have a significant impact on who finishes second behind Inter Milan in the standings. All things considered, this could be the perfect time for Juve to face their fierce rivals.

Juventus has home advantage and goes into the game in good spirits following their progress to the Coppa Italia final. Meanwhile, Milan has just lost at home to bitter local rivals Inter, which saw the Nerazzurri claim the Scudetto.

Milan also had two players sent off in that match, and their morale will be at rock bottom. No club likes to see their city rivals claim the title on their ground, albeit Inter and AC share the same stadium.

So, in essence, we have two teams in very different places right now. Juve is in a very positive mood, having reached a cup final, while Milan will be devastated by what transpired this week.

Of course, this does not mean that it will be a walkover for Juve. They will be up against a good side that certainly dislikes the Bianconeri and will be desperate to win in Turin. However, football is an emotional sport and right now, Juve is in far better shape in that regard.

It will be a tough match, but Juve does have the advantage. Milan will be weakened because of suspensions, and the timing of this game is probably as good as it can be for Juventus.