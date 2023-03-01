“This derby is always a special game.” Szczesny celebrates win and 200th Juventus game

Juventus’ players were delighted with their 4-2 win against Torino yesterday as Max Allegri’s men earned a vital result against their rivals.

It was a close game, as suggested by the score because Il Toro was in the mood to get something from the fixture.

However, it never happened as Juve showed their superiority in the second half to continue marching towards a good end to the season.

The game signalled the 200th Bianconeri appearance for Wojciech Szczesny and the Pole celebrated it afterwards.

He posted some images on his Instagram page and captioned it: “This derby is always a special game for us, but today it was even more special. Thank you for all the support over my 200 appearances for this club

Turin is black and white.”

Juve FC Says

The win was significant for us, and we can be happy with our first choice for clocking in that number of appearances for the club.

He has been one of our most important players and we expect him to keep helping until the end of the season.

Most men on the pitch last night did their job well, and we need that dedication for the rest of the term.