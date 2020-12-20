“This evening we wanted to recover the points we dropped against Atalanta” Pirlo delighted with Parma win

Andrea Pirlo was delighted that Juventus responded well to dropping points against Atalanta in midweek, by beating Parma 4-0 yesterday.

The Bianconeri are looking to move up the league table and after Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty and denied them the points against Atalanta, they needed to respond against Parma.

Two goals from Ronaldo which makes it 32 league goals for him in 2020, helped the Bianconeri to record the comprehensive win.

After the game, Pirlo spoke to the media, and he said that Ronaldo was understandably angry that he missed the penalty earlier in the week and the Portuguese attacker reacted well against Parma.

He also said that they were not happy for the points that they lost against La Dea and they wanted to recover them in the game against Parma, which they did.

“Ronaldo was quite rightly angry with himself after missing a penalty, but fortunately he didn’t have much time to stew over it and immediately got the chance to show just how much he loves to score goals,” the coach told DAZN via Football Italia.

“We weren’t happy with Wednesday’s result, but the performance was good. This evening we wanted to recover the points we dropped against Atalanta and I think we achieved it.”

The Bianconeri will face Fiorentina next and Pirlo will hope that his players close the year with another win.