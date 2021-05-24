juric
“This is a lack of respect” reporters infuriate Hellas manager after their draw helped Juventus

May 24, 2021 - 9:57 am

Juventus’ poor season meant that they needed some help to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The Bianconeri went to the final day fixture against Bologna knowing that no matter how many goals they win the game by, they would need one of Milan and Napoli to fail to win before they can make the UCL.

Milan looked the most likely not to win as they visited Atalanta, while Napoli played at home against Hellas Verona, who had nothing to play for and had lost four consecutive games prior.

Milan beat Atalanta 2-0 away and Verona held Napoli to a 1-1 draw in Naples, which helped Juventus to finish fourth on the league table.

Hellas Verona coach, Ivan Juric, gave an interview after the game, but angrily stormed out after a reporter asked him how he had motivated his team to pick a draw against Napoli when they had nothing to play for and had been in poor form before the game.

“That is absolute bull for a start! This is a lack of respect, I will not accept that sort of question,” Juric told the Sky Sports reporter via Football Italia and stormed off.

“My team has always given it’s all, regardless of the situation or the result. This sort of attitude is something I simply cannot abide.

“You should apologise to us, you cannot disrespect us like that!”

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn May 24, 2021 at 11:58 am

    dirty journalists

