This is Allegri’s chance to prove an experienced squad can win the league

Max Allegri has surprised most fans by giving so many playing chances to Fabio Miretti since the youngster broke into the Juve team at the end of last season.

The young midfielder starred for the club’s under-19 side in the UEFA Youth League last term and caught the attention of the senior team boss.

He is such a rare case that every time he plays for Juve, it is big news.

But that should not distract us from the fact that Allegri focused on signing experienced players in the last transfer window.

The Bianconeri added the likes of Angel di Maria, Arkadiusz Milik, Leandro Paredes, and Paul Pogba to his squad.

Juve finished the last campaign without a single trophy, and one of the arguments is that they lacked enough experienced players.

The team’s attack had Moise Kean and Dusan Vlahovic among its options, and these attackers are just at the start of their careers.

However, they strengthened the group with the arrival of Milik and Filip Kostic, who are very experienced.

Fans expect the team to end this season with success in at least one competition.

These are early days, but it is not too quick to judge the performance of the team so far.

With an experienced lineup, Juve has dropped points against Sampdoria, Fiorentina and AS Roma in this campaign.

PSG beat them in their first Champions League game of the season, and it is hard to argue that the French club is more “experienced”.

Allegri is a relaxed man, and he seems to have the backing of the club’s owner.

John Elkann even gave him a vote of confidence in a recent interview, so we are likely to see him on the Juve bench next season, regardless of how we end this campaign.

Allegri’s style of football brings success, and that is the only reason most fans are okay with it.

It is old school and not as exciting as the style of some Juve rivals, which means pundits always attack it.

This season offers Allegri the chance to silence some critics who believe he is wrong to rely on experienced players.

To do that, Juve has to win the Serie A title by the end of the term. When Pogba returns to full fitness and Di Maria can stay fit for a long time, they will have a strong team.

However, will they win the league for the club with their experience? Time will tell, but Allegri will have run out of excuses if that doesn’t happen.