Nicolas Gonzalez has reacted to Juventus’ draw against Empoli yesterday, as the Bianconeri dropped another two points.

After a strong start to the season, Juve’s momentum is faltering with more points slipping away.

Gonzalez had a busy international break, including a long trip from South America back to Italy, yet he still started the game.

Thiago Motta is keen to build cohesion among his new signings as quickly as possible. The former midfielder also gave starts to Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz.

It was evident that the players hadn’t spent much time together before the game, which contributed to their inability to secure a win.

Gonzalez will probably have better days in a Juve shirt, and after the game, he posted an image on Instagram and captioned it:

“Not the result we wanted, we have a lot to improve on but this is just the beginning!! Come on Juve.”

Juve FC Says

We need more and better performance from our players, and Gonzalez knows this. As he has said, these are early days, and it can only get better.

However, the earlier the boys build chemistry on the pitch and get results, the better it will be for everyone who loves the club.