This is Juventus position on Federico Bernardeschi’s future

Federico Bernardeschi has found it hard to find a place in the current Juventus team and his future seems very much in doubt at the moment.

The Italy international has struggled to get minutes in the team and things seem to have gone back to when he couldn’t get anywhere near the side.

Andrea Pirlo is reportedly not convinced about his suitability to his style and Calciomercato says that he is only a second choice to the manager.

It went on to say that just as they wanted to sell him in the summer transfer window, Juve is now looking to get him off their books next month.

The report further states that they have no intention of renewing his current deal that expires in 2022.

They will look to cash in on him next month instead of waiting for his deal to enter the final season when his value will plummet.

The Euros is next year and Bernardeschi has maintained his place in the national team, for now, however, if things don’t change, there is a genuine risk that he will not make the cut when the final squad for next year’s competition is released.