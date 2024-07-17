Juventus idol Giorgio Chiellini has ended his tenure as a coach at LAFC as he prepares to return to Italy.

Chiellini has spent the last two years at the MLS club, where he moved after his stint at Juventus.

He could have joined another European club but chose to move to the MLS instead.

After a brief playing spell, he has been a player development coach for the last few months.

He has now decided to leave his role and end his time in the MLS, which could signal that he is returning to Juve.

Writing on X, he said, “Thank you, LAFC. Thank you, LA. This is not a goodbye but just a see you later.”

Chiellini is one of the few former Bianconeri players whom their fans will be delighted to see return in a non-playing capacity.

He served the club as a player for around two decades and won several trophies during his time in Turin before leaving.

The club’s current board does not include a former player, and Chiellini could be an ideal replacement for Pavel Nedved, who was on the previous board.

Juve FC Says

Chiellini is one of our favourite former players, and we will welcome him back with open arms if he decides to return to the club in a non-playing role.