“This is not good” Perin reacts to Juventus loss to Benfica

Mattia Perin admits Juventus has been below-par in recent weeks, and their 2-1 loss to Benfica is simply unacceptable.

The Bianconeri have not won any of their last four matches, and they have now suffered back-to-back losses in the Champions League.

We expected them to get back to form in their game against Benfica. However, that never happened, and they lost it instead.

Despite taking the lead, they allowed the visitors to overturn the result, and it just shows how poor the Bianconeri have been in recent weeks.

After the game, Perin admitted things have been bad for them recently, and there is a need for a change.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“We started very well, then there was a kind of blackout that often happens to us. If we knew what it comes from we would have already put our hand to it. Now we have to shut up and work. This is not good, we have to understand what to intervene on, especially the older ones, to find the solution. There is no other way.”

Juve FC Says

Perin has been a part of the underperforming Juve side, and he knows they must do better to achieve success this term.

The Bianconeri has one of the strongest squads in Europe at the moment, yet these players cannot buy a win.

It is becoming ridiculous, and it might eventually force the club to sack Max Allegri.