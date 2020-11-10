This is now officially Juventus second worst start to a season in the last 10 years

Juventus has won the last nine Italian league titles and this campaign offers them the chance to win a tenth consecutive crown.

The Bianconeri might still win the Scudetto this season, but they haven’t made the start that will give their fans confidence.

After seven games into the new season, this is the club’s second-worst start to a campaign in the last ten years, Corriere Dello Sport has revealed.

The Bianconeri have won just three league games this season, one of which was a free three points that might still be taken, and they have also earned four draws.

While they haven’t lost any game yet, they haven’t made a fine start compared to most of the other seasons.

As a matter of fact, their 13 points from seven games is only better than the start of the 2015/16 season when they won two, drew two and lost three of their opening seven games.

That season was a time of crisis for the club, but Max Allegri’s side still managed to turn things around and win the league.

Andrea Pirlo’s men will take some inspiration from that, however, they probably have stronger opponents now and the earlier they get back to form, the better for them.