“This is see you later, not goodbye” These Juve fans react to Pirlo sacking

May 28, 2021 - 1:30 pm

Juventus has finally sacked Andrea Pirlo after an underwhelming campaign at the helm.

Juve had made him their manager after firing Maurizio Sarri, who won Serie A for them and led them to the final of Coppa Italia.

The Bianconeri took an enormous gamble in naming an inexperienced Pirlo to manage one of the biggest teams in the world.

The former midfielder has now proven them wrong after nearly failing to finish the campaign inside the top four.

To his credit, his team won two cups for the club and that would be good for his managerial CV, but failing to beat a team like Benevento over two games shows that he clearly doesn’t have what it takes to lead the Bianconeri.

The club would now look forward to a better few more seasons under Max Allegri after Fabrizio Romano reported that they will reinstate him as the Juventus manager following his sacking two years ago.

The club posted the news of Pirlo’s sacking on the Twitter account and it drew different responses from their fans, here are some:

Avatar

    Reply martinn May 28, 2021 at 1:59 pm

    Pirlo could be back one day when he has formulated things on the field. until then he is a risk. whether fans agree with Allegrior not, real madrid and merda wanted him too and linked to united for a long time. seems people want to win, not lose 6-5 every game or fail to score against benevento and hasve multiple games whgen there have been literally no shots on goal in the first half. Allegri brings the grinta.

